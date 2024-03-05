Bitcoin Soars to New All-Time High Above $69K

A continuing massive wave of buying by the newish U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs is the likely catalyst behind what's now a historic run higher. The price of bitcoin sat at around $45,000 at the time the ETFs opened for business on Jan. 11. Following a brief "sell the news" dip to the $39,000 area, bitcoin quickly rallied above $50,000 by mid-February. After meandering around the $51,000 level for a couple of weeks, prices took off again to the upside towards the end of the month.