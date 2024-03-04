Crypto Stocks Surge as Bitcoin Approaches All-Time Highs
Bitcoin topped $65,000 for the first time since November 2021 on Monday
U.S.-listed crypto companies showed healthy gains in pre-market trading on Monday as bitcoin {{BTC}} topped $65,000 for the first time since November 2021.
Bitcoin is up over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the largest digital assets, has risen around 4.75%.
With the world’s largest cryptocurrency's all-time high price of just over $69,000 firmly in its sights, crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) gained over 6% while software company MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds more than 190,000 BTC on its balance sheet, rose around 8.2% in pre-market trading.
Among bitcoin mining companies, CleanSpark (CLSK) led the way with gains of 8%, while Marathon Digital (MARA), Iris Energy (IREN) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) advanced by 6.6%, 6.8% and 4.7%, respectively.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.