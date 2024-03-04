Bitcoin Rally Leaves More Than 97% of Addresses in Profit, Blockchain Data Show

Bitcoin has risen 54% this year, extending 2022's 154% gain, mainly due to strong inflows into the U.S.-based spot exchange-traded funds approved in January. Wall Street's embrace of the spot ETFs has skewed demand-supply dynamics in favor of the bulls, opening the doors for a rally that could propel it toward a new record high. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a gauge of the broader crypto market, has risen 37.8% this year.