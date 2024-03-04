Bernstein Expects DeFi to Make a Big Comeback

Bernstein notes that six out of the top 10 revenue-generating protocols are DeFI applications. These are Uniswap, Aave, Maker, GMX, Synthetix and Sushi. “DeFi’s folly last cycle was the game of unsustainable yields that came crashing down,” the authors wrote, adding that the epitome of unsustainable DeFi was the Luna stablecoin, which subsequently collapsed . A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that’s typically pegged to the U.S. dollar. DeFi is an umbrella term for a variety of financial applications in cryptocurrency or blockchain geared toward disrupting financial intermediaries. What’s different this cycle is that the yield is real, the report said, and with regulatory clarity, it would not be surprising to see global asset managers considering a possible DeFi exchange-traded fund (ETF) and active DeFi funds, the report said.