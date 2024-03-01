Bitcoin
Meme Coins DOGE and SHIB Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Charts

All 20 of the CD20 assets were positive on the week, with fourteen posting returns greater than 10%.

By Tracy Stephens
AccessTimeIconMar 1, 2024 at 5:33 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 1, 2024 at 5:35 p.m. UTC
CMI weekly leaders (CoinDesk Indicies)

CMI weekly leaders (CoinDesk Indicies)

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) presents its weekly charts, a twice-weekly look back at the performance of individual names inside the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) and the broader CoinDesk Market Index (CMI).

The CD20 tracks the world's largest and most-liquid cryptocurrencies inside an investable index, while the broad-market CMI includes more than 150 tradable cryptos broken down into six sectors.

The CD20 is up 19% since last Friday’s close, with all 20 tokens in the gauge having appreciated on the week. Meme coins dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) have seen outsized gains, posting advances of 49% and 41%, respectively.

CD20 WTD Leaders

Among the CD20, only six assets have failed to earn double-digit returns on the week. These include Layer 2 side chain Polygon's MATIC (+3.1%), decentralized exchange Uniswap's UNI (+3.9%), shared storage platform FileCoin's FIL (+5.5%), Layer 1 Internet Computer's ICP (+5.7%), oracle platform ChainLink's LINK (+8.7%) and payments network Stellar's XLM (8.8%).

CD20 WTD Laggards

Outside of the CoinDesk 20, meme coins PEPE (+140%) and BONK (+109%) lead the 189-asset broad market CoinDesk Market Index.

CMI WTD Leaders

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

