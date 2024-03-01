Meme Coins DOGE and SHIB Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Charts
All 20 of the CD20 assets were positive on the week, with fourteen posting returns greater than 10%.
The CD20 tracks the world's largest and most-liquid cryptocurrencies inside an investable index, while the broad-market CMI includes more than 150 tradable cryptos broken down into six sectors.
Among the CD20, only six assets have failed to earn double-digit returns on the week. These include Layer 2 side chain Polygon's MATIC (+3.1%), decentralized exchange Uniswap's UNI (+3.9%), shared storage platform FileCoin's FIL (+5.5%), Layer 1 Internet Computer's ICP (+5.7%), oracle platform ChainLink's LINK (+8.7%) and payments network Stellar's XLM (8.8%).
Outside of the CoinDesk 20, meme coins PEPE (+140%) and BONK (+109%) lead the 189-asset broad market CoinDesk Market Index.
