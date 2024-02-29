First Mover Americas: BTC Volatility Spikes, Crypto Derivatives Volume Surges

The bitcoin bull is back, and so is price volatility. BTC traded 6.8% higher at $62,992 at press time, having printed highs near $64,000 on Wednesday. The price has gained 21% this week alone. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a broader market gauge, traded 7.5% higher at $2,326. The cryptocurrency's 30-day realized volatility, or the standard deviation of the last 30 days' daily percentage price change, has surged to an annualized 46% from 30% in a week. Activity in the crypto derivatives market has picked up. According to Swiss-based data tracked platform Laevitas, $374 billion worth of crypto futures, perpetual futures and options contracts have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's the largest single-day tally since November 2021. Renewed demand for leveraged products, which magnify profits and losses, suggests an increase in risk appetite and the potential for sudden liquidations-induced price turbulence.