Bitcoin Is Hitting All-Time Highs Around the World
The U.S. economy and its dollar has enjoyed relative strength over the past few years.
While bitcoin remains shy of its November 2021 all-time high in U.S. dollar terms, it has already breached record highs in local currencies in many markets around the globe.
The U.S. dollar index (DXY) is ahead 10.7% since November 2021, meaning many currencies across the world have lost value. Among the countries where bitcoin has hit new highs in local terms are economic powerhouses like China, Japan, the U.K. and India, as well as developing markets like Argentina, Turkey, and Egypt.
"U.S. growth has remained exceptionally strong compared to Europe, the UK, and Japan, which has supported the [U.S. dollar]," Aurelie Barthere, an analyst in Nansen, wrote in a note to CoinDesk. "However, this is less clear going forward, as we have seen a series of weak consumption and housing data in the U.S. I see the DXY linked to crypto prices through the intermediary of the rates channel."
Japan has been a particularly weak case, with a 24% decline in the yen meaning bitcoin hit a record price in that country well before this week's fireworks that saw bitcoin prices soar.
"Japan’s government has been devaluing the yen, and the flow of liquidity has trickled into bitcoin as their fiat has weakened," March Zheng, Managing partner of Bizantine Capital explained in an interview with CoinDesk.
