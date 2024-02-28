TON Rockets Nearly 40% After Telegram Says Will Share Ad Revenue Via Ton Blockchain
The Telegram Ad network will open to advertisers in March, founder Pavel Durov said in a broadcast on his official channel.
- Telegram to share ad revenue with users starting March, founder Pavel Durov said on his official broadcast channel.
- Channel owners will receive 50% of ad revenue, with payments settled on TON blockchain.
Privacy-focused messaging giant Telegram will start sharing advertisement revenue with channel owners starting in March, founder Pavel Durov said in a broadcast message on his official channel, viewed by CoinDesk, on Wednesday.
The network’s native TON token rocketed nearly 40% to over $2.92 after the announcement came out. Meanwhile, the broader CoinDesk 20 index (CD20) jumped 2.5%.
A message sent to Telegram’s official media requests channel did not immediately confirm Durov’s post. Telegram had previously said it had plans to share revenue with certain channel owners, its website shows. Channels are one-way feeds where the channel creator can post content that an unlimited number of users can subscribe to.
“Broadcast channels on Telegram generate 1 trillion views monthly. Currently, only 10% of these views are monetized with Telegram Ads — a promotion tool designed with privacy in mind,” Durov wrote on his channel.
“In March, the Telegram Ad Platform will officially open to all advertisers in nearly a hundred new countries. Channel owners in these countries will start receiving 50% of any revenue that Telegram makes from displaying ads in their channels.”
Telegram did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment on its official media channel. Telegram had previously said it had plans to share revenue with certain channel owners, its website shows.
All payments and withdrawals will be settled on the TON blockchain, a network created by the same company that built Telegram. The company reported having 800 million monthly users in July 2023.
UPDATE (Feb. 28, 13:15 UTC): Adds additional details, updated headline and story.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.