Retail Investors Are Sleeping on Bitcoin's March Towards All-Time Highs: IntoTheBlock
Metrics that previously signaled retail froth are still at low levels, suggesting that this phase of bitcoin's rally is driven by institutional investors, IntoTheBlock analysts said.
- On-chain data, web searches show muted participation from retail investors during bitcoin's rally over $60,000, IntoTheBlock analysts noted.
- "This suggests that institutional investors could be steering this phase," the analysts said.
IntoTheBlock analysts pointed to middling web page searches for bitcoin on Google and application downloads. Notably, crypto exchange Coinbase's app rose to the number one spot by downloads in Apple's U.S. app store in late October 2021, coinciding with the market peak for BTC and many other cryptocurrencies.
Transaction volume on the Bitcoin blockchain has been increasing, analysts added but is nowhere near the levels experienced during market peaks in 2021.
Similarly, the number of new Bitcoin addresses is steady and has cooled from a spike late last year, likely due to the Ordinals frenzy. The Ordinals protocol allows users to store non-fungible tokens (NFT) on Bitcoin called inscriptions and saw a surge last year in popularity, clogging the network and driving up transaction fees.
"Despite bitcoin's incredible price movement, current data indicates a quiet retail front," IntoTheBlock analysts said in an X post on Wednesday. "This suggests that institutional investors could be steering this phase. Eyes are on ETFs as potential accumulators."
Bitcoin surged nearly 50% in a month, surpassing $60,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 2021, while the CoinDesk20 Index (CD20) rose 33% during the same time frame.
The price surge was mainly driven by strong inflows into U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). Since their debut in January, bitcoin ETFs attracted over $6.7 billion in net inflows led by BlackRock's IBIT, according to data compiled by BitMex Research.
Read more: Does Anyone Else Feel the Crypto Vibe Shift?
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.