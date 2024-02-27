First Mover Americas: Bitcoin’s Bitfinex-Led Surge

Bitcoin has rallied 11.5% in 24 hours, printing highs near $57,000 for the first time since late 2021. Traders from Bitfinex led the charge, snapping up $123 million worth of bitcoin during early trading in Asia, according to data tracked by pseudonymous analyst “exitpump.” Forced unwinding of short bets and decent spot buying on Binance added to the bullish momentum, which, as usual, lifted the broader market higher. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a wider market gauge, gained more than 8% over the same period. Pantera founder Dan Morehead said the spot ETFs have brought in a wave of institutional capital into the bitcoin market, explaining the rally. Inflows to the tune of 3,000 BTC per day, coupled with the impending 50% decline in daily BTC generation to 450 following April’s reward halving, means potential for price appreciation, Morehead explained, saying, “Crypto Spring has arrived early.”