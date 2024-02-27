First Mover Americas: Bitcoin’s Bitfinex-Led Surge
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Feb. 27, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin has rallied 11.5% in 24 hours, printing highs near $57,000 for the first time since late 2021. Traders from Bitfinex led the charge, snapping up $123 million worth of bitcoin during early trading in Asia, according to data tracked by pseudonymous analyst “exitpump.” Forced unwinding of short bets and decent spot buying on Binance added to the bullish momentum, which, as usual, lifted the broader market higher. The CoinDesk 20 Index, a wider market gauge, gained more than 8% over the same period. Pantera founder Dan Morehead said the spot ETFs have brought in a wave of institutional capital into the bitcoin market, explaining the rally. Inflows to the tune of 3,000 BTC per day, coupled with the impending 50% decline in daily BTC generation to 450 following April’s reward halving, means potential for price appreciation, Morehead explained, saying, “Crypto Spring has arrived early.”
Turks looking to diversify into alternative assets to beat domestic inflation can now trade cryptocurrencies on a platform owned by OKX, the world’s fourth-largest by trading volumes. OKX announced the launch of OKX.TR, a localized version of the platform in Turkey, with trading pairs denominated in Turkish lira. “Turkey is a very important and special market for us. It ranks high in terms of crypto adoption and crypto transaction volume,” OKX President Hong Fang said in an interview with CoinDesk. In 2021, Turkish citizens, facing high inflation and a fiat currency crisis, poured money into stablecoin tether and memecoin SHIB.
Uniswap’s native governance token UNI surged 60% on Friday after the decentralized exchange proposed distributing protocol fees to token stakers. The price rally saw a whale address, which received 5.44 million UNI in 2020, liquidate 90,000 tokens for $1.03 million, according to data tracked by blockchain sleuth Lookonchain. The wallet still holds 926,000 UNI tokens worth $10.6 million. At press time, UNI changed hands at $11.08, slightly down from Friday highs above $12.80. The token has gained 53% this year.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows a 24-hour change in bitcoin options, open interest, or the number of active option contracts, at various strike levels.
- Open interest has increased in call options at strikes $58,000, $60,000 and higher.
- Call options give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price at a later date. A call buyer is implicitly bullish on the market.
- Source: Amberdata
- Omkar Godbole
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.