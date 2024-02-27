Bitcoin Tops $57K as Rally Picks Up Steam
The spot ETFs posted record volumes on Monday as bitcoin gained 6% during U.S. trading hours.
Following sizable gains during the U.S. day on Monday, bitcoin (BTC) pushed through several additional round number milestones during early Tuesday morning Asia hours, the price topping $57,000 for the first time since November 2021.
At press time, bitcoin had pulled back a hair to $56,500, still ahead more than 9% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) was ahead 8.9% over the same time frame.
The rally began Monday morning in the U.S., with bitcoin taking out $53,000, also for the first time since November 2021. The price rose above $54,000 later in the day. During the U.S. evening/early Asia morning, things got very active again, with bitcoin taking out the $55,000, $56,000 and $57,000 levels in the space of a few minutes.
The move higher in bitcoin earlier Monday spurred sizable activity in the U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs, with the group (ex-Grayscale's GBTC) posting a record-high $2.4 billion in trading volume on Monday, according to Bloomberg.
As for GBTC, it saw its smallest one-day outflow of bitcoin since the Jan. 11 launch of the spot ETFs, the fund shedding just 921 tokens.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.