Early Uniswap Whale Sold $1M Worth of UNI as Price Surged
The wallet in question still holds $10.6 million worth of UNI tokens.
- The wallet may be related to a Uniswap investor or team member, according to Lookonchain.
- The wallet still holds $10.6 million worth of tokens after selling almost 9% of its stash.
- Uniswap is now trading at $10.40, down 19% from Friday's high.
A wallet that received 5.44 million uniswap (UNI) tokens in 2020 sold 90,000 of them for $1.03 million during Friday's 60% surge to $12.80.
Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain said the wallet may be an early Uniswap investor or a member of the team.
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that launched in 2018. It distributed UNI, a governance token, in the form of an airdrop to early adopters in 2020.
The token jumped Friday following the submission of a governance proposal that suggested rewarding holders who have staked or delegated their UNI tokens.
The wallet in question still holds 926,000 UNI tokens, worth $10.6 million, after selling almost 9% of the stash on Friday. The sale marked the top of UNI's surge. The price subsequently slid back. It rose 0.8% on Monday to $10.40, down 19% from Friday's high, while the broad CD20 gauge barely moved.
Uniswap's governance proposal prompted Frax Finance, a separate decentralized finance protocol, to submit a similar proposal on Monday. The frax shares token (FXS) initially rose by 16% on the news.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in Bullish Group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.