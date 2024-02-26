Bitcoin ETF High Volume Doesn't Always Mean Heavy Buying: NYDIG

The spot bitcoin ETF group as a whole has seen a turnover ratio of 5.3%, said Cipolaro, with Valkyrie (BRRR) and Grayscale's GBTC seeing the lowest rates at 2.2% and 2.4%, respectively. At the high end is Ark 21 (ARKB) at 11.3%. He also took note of an upside outlier, WisdomTree's (BTCW), the smallest of the spot ETFs with just about $30 million in AUM, during one five-day period experienced a turnover ratio of 205%.