First Mover Americas: Worldcoin, The Graph and Filecoin Finish the Week on Top

Reddit said it invested part of its excess cash in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), making the firm one of the few companies that directly purchased digital assets, alongside the likes of Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy and Elon Musk's Tesla. The social-media platform disclosed the investments in the two largest cryptocurrencies when it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RDDT.” It also said that it acquired ether and Polygon (MATIC) "as a form of payment for sales of certain virtual goods.” Reddit said it may continue this strategy in the future.