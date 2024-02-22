Worldcoin Gains 40%, Hits Record High as AI Tokens Surge on Nvidia

Taking the lead in terms of gains is Worldcoin’s WLD, which is up 40% on the day and almost 170% over the past 7 days. The token touched a new all-time high of $8.85 earlier and was trading at $8.54 at press time. Worldcoin was co-created by OpenAI founder Sam Altman and thus often associated with AI-related projects. SingularityNET {{ AGIX}} , a decentralized AI marketplace, saw its token climb 43%. FetchAI {{ FET}} was up 18%.