Ether's $3K Breakout Partly Fueled by Dealer Hedging, Analyst Says
Options dealers likely bought ETH in spot/futures market to hedge their short positions in call options, adding to bullish momentum, BloFin's Griffin Ardern said.
- Options dealers likely bought ETH in spot/futures market to hedge their short bets in call options, adding to bullish momentum, BloFin's Griffin Ardern said.
- A similar pattern played out in the bitcoin market in November, accelerating price gains above $36,000.
Ether, the native token of Ethereum’s blockchain, peeped above $3,000 early Thursday. The breakout above the psychological barrier was partly aided by the hedging activities of market makers or dealers from the ether options market, according to Griffin Ardern, head of options trading and research at crypto financial platform BloFin.
Per Ardern, dealers or entities tasked with providing liquidity to order books recently sold many calls or bullish bets at $3,000, leaving them with a so-called negative gamma exposure. So, as ether rallied close to the said level, dealers bought ether in the spot/futures market to hedge upside risks and keep their overall market exposure direction neutral. The hedging activity added to the bullish momentum, lifting ether past $3,000.
A similar pattern played out in the bitcoin market in November, accelerating price gains above $36,000.
Market makers are entities tasked with providing liquidity to the order book. They are always on the opposite side of clients' trades and constantly buy and sell the underlying asset to maintain an overall market-neutral book.
"A large amount of negative dealers' gamma is concentrated around $3,000, so market makers need to hedge the risk here. Negative gamma means that the market maker sold many calls at the $3k strike," Ardern told CoinDesk. "To deal with this, market makers must trade in the direction of the price move – buy ether as prices rise."
"The hedging program took effect at around 6:48 a.m. UTC early today," Ardern added.
Ether topped $3,000 at around 08:55 UTC, rising to a high of $3032 by 09:50 UTC, data from charting platform TradingView show.
Back in mid-2023, market makers in both BTC and ETH options markets held a positive gamma exposure and constantly traded against the price direction, thereby arresting price volatility.
Dealer activity, however, became a positive force for bitcoin in the final quarter as ETF optimism fueled investor demand for calls, exposing market makers to price rallies. More recently, Ethereum's impending Dencun upgrade and spot ETF narrative have done the same in the ether market.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.