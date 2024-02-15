First Mover Americas: Crypto Remains Resilient as Japan, UK Slip Into Recession

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.5% on Thursday as two of the world's largest economies said they slipped into recession at the end of last year. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, added a similar amount. Impressive inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are persuading analysts to anticipate a bull cycle in the next 1-2 years. Cryptocurrencies tend to remain resilient even as global economies struggle. The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.3 percent in the last three months of 2023. Japan lost its spot as the world’s third-largest economy to Germany after the nation unexpectedly slipped into a recession.