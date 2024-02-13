First Mover Americas: Bitcoin at $50K. What Next?

Solana’s SOL led gains among major cryptocurrencies as bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed the $50,000 mark late Monday, sparking renewed bullish sentiment among traders. SOL jumped 8%, while ether (ETH) rose 6.6% as bitcoin saw buying pressure after the New York market opened on Monday. Ordinals (ORDI), the project allowing the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Bitcoin, jumped 15% on Tuesday while Avalanche’s AVAX climbed 6%. Growth in major and alternative tokens has seemingly tracked the rise of bitcoin, which touched levels not seen since late 2021. Bitcoin’s rally has been attributed mainly to ETF approvals, but some analysts also point to the record run in U.S. equities as another source for the added demand. LMAX Digital said in a morning note: "While we wouldn’t rule this out, correlations between bitcoin and traditional assets have been less relevant in recent months." LMAX said its focus is now on a retest of the record high from 2021, "Monday’s push through the January high and above $50k has set the stage for this next big run to the topside."