Solana Gains More Than Bitcoin as Trader Speculates an 'Extreme Move' Is Ahead
The broader altcoin market also showed signs of rebounding from oversold levels, one analyst noted.
- Solana's native token SOL bounced above $100, erasing a price drop spurred by a recent network outage.
- SOL is coiling for its next impulsive move, one trader suggested.
SOL, the fifth-largest token by market capitalization, reclaimed the $100 level, erasing the price drop when the Solana network suffered an outage of five hours. It was recently changing hands at $102, up 5% over the past 24 hours. ADA rallied even more, posting a 7% advance during the same time.
They were the only cryptocurrencies in the broad-market CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) that managed to outperform bitcoin's 3% daily advance. CD20, which tracks the performance of the largest crypto assets, was up 4%.
Widely followed pseudonymous crypto trader Wick suggested there could be further gains for SOL. Pointing to its recent price action, the token is in the process of forming a chart pattern similar to the one seen inOctober and December before big moves.
"Solana printing a shaded squeeze area," Wick said in an X post Thursday. "This usually warns up of an extreme move incoming."
While other major cryptocurrencies mostly lagged behind SOL and BTC, the outlook for the broader altcoin market looks bullish as late last year's frothy sentiment reset, Caleb Franzen, founder of Cubic Analytics, noted.
The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies excluding BTC and ETH (TOTAL.3), a proxy for altcoins on TradingView, retested a key accumulation zone and now shows signs of bouncing off from oversold levels, Franzen explained.
"This seems like bullish price action," he said in an X post.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.