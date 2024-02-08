Bitcoin ETFs (Ex-GBTC) Now Hold More BTC Than MicroStrategy

“Over time, we have seen bitcoin become an increasingly more distributed network in terms of the number of holders and their coins,” said Markus Levin, head of operations at California tech startup XY Labs and co-founder of XYO. “It could become an issue if too much BTC ends up becoming highly concentrated in any one country or company, but even with the likes of MicroStrategy and these ETFs, the concentration of coins held by these entities is not a risk to the Bitcoin Network.”