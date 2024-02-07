First Mover Americas: BlackRock’s ETF Demand Ranks Among Top 5

Only 17 days after its launch, the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) became one of the top five exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of 2024 based on inflows, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. The only funds beating IBIT's $3.2 billion of year-to-date inflows are mammoth longstanding index ETFs from iShares and Vanguard that offer exposure to the S&P 500 or the total stock market. In the No. 1 spot, with $13 billion in inflows, is the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which has a whopping $428 billion of assets under management (AUM). No. 2, with $11.1 billion in inflows, is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO), which has nearly $398 billion in AUM.