Ether Tops $2.4K as Cathie Wood's Ark, 21Shares Amend Spot ETH ETF Filing

ETH's price advanced nearly 2% within an hour from when the news appeared, breaking above $2,400 for the first time since January 22. The second-largest crypto by market cap was up 2.4% over the past 24 hours and outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market, with the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) index that tracks the largest digital assets being up 1.2% and BTC gaining 0.4%.