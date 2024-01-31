Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sounds Hawkish Note on March

Though market watchers universally expected the Fed to remain on hold today, the outlook is quite a bit different for the remainder of the year. Prior to today's news, investors had priced in nearly a 65% chance of at least one 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's next meeting in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. In addition to that, investors are anticipating a series of Fed rate cuts throughout the remainder of 2024. Shortly after the policy announcement, those March rate cut odds had been trimmed to just over 50%.