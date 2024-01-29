Bitcoin
Invesco Cuts Bitcoin ETF Fee In a Bid to Lure Investors

The index provider previously had one of the highest fees of 0.39% for its bitcoin ETF.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJan 29, 2024 at 10:02 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 29, 2024 at 10:04 p.m. UTC
Invesco lowers its bitcoin (BTC) ETF fee in a bid to lure investors.

Invesco lowers its bitcoin (BTC) ETF fee in a bid to lure investors.

Invesco and Galaxy Asset Management have lowered the fee of its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to 0.25% from 0.39%, the issuers announced Monday.

The move puts the sponsor fee for the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) in line with that of most fellow issuers. Only Ark and 21Shares, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton offer lower fees versus their peers.

Invesco said it will continue to waive fees for the first six months or until it reaches $5 billion in assets, according to the statement.

The index provider has had a slightly worse start to the ETF race than some other TradFi issuers of the same caliber, including BlackRock and Fidelity, which both attracted roughly $2 billion in total volume in the first 11 days.

Since its inception, Invesco's bitcoin spot ETF has only seen a little over $280 million in inflows into its fund.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk, currently covering the criminal trial of infamous crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. Helene is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

