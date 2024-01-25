SatoshiVM Marred by Controversy Days After SAVM Issuance
SAVM jumped several thousand percent to a market capitalization of as high as $90 million a few hours after issuance.
SatoshiVM’s SAVM is facing controversy in crypto circles due to the apparent presence of a handful of wallets controlling a sizeable share of the initial token supply – millions of dollars worth of which were dumped on market participants shortly after going live.
SatoshiVM has seemingly included most of the trendy buzzwords in defining its protocol. It claims to be a Bitcoin layer 2 protocol powered by zero-knowledge rollup technology – a string of terms that, together, can be thought of as a network that settles transactions on Bitcoin without having to share extra data with network validators.
SAVM was one of the most-hyped token issuances in recent months. It jumped several thousand percent to a market capitalization of as high as $90 million a few hours after issuance, DEXTools data shows.
But the controversy began shortly after it went live on Jan.19. Data cited by on-chain analysis tool @bubblemaps shows 15% of the token’s supply was sent to a handful of wallets supposedly owned by market influencers who “immediately sold upon receiving the tokens.”
Some prominent investors who participated in SatoshiVM’s private sale confirmed they took profits from their positions – but faced backlash as market observers questioned the motive of selling allocations in the first few hours after issuance.
Analysis service @Lookonchain reported a wallet that received SAVM tokens from the publicly-known SatoshiVM team wallet received upward of $4 million worth of tokens after launch, selling $1.2 million worth in the first 48 hours after issuance.
The SatoshiVM has, so far, thwarted all accusations and is holding a community ask-me-anything session on Thursday to directly answer queries. The team did not immediately respond to an X message sent by CoinDesk in Asian morning hours on Thursday.
Meanwhile, SAVM tokens have shown resilience amid the ongoing controversy. Prices have ranged in the $7 and $14 bands since Jan.19 and remain a hot favorite among retail traders on X.
