First Mover Americas: dYdX Beats Uniswap, Bitcoin Outlook Dour

Headwinds for bitcoin (BTC) continue to linger and could contribute to prices falling lower in the coming days, despite the apparent early successes of several U.S.-listed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin prices fell as low as 15% after the much-awaited ETF listing last week, with outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust product said to contribute to the downward pressure. ETF volume data provided by BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity and Bitwise cumulatively crossed the $500 million mark earlier this week – indicating demand from regulated funds and professional traders. Coinbase (COIN), the custodian for several ETF providers, saw record-high OTC desk transfer volumes. “Several on-chain metrics and indicators still suggest the price correction may not be over or at least that a new rally is still not on the cards,” CryptoQuant analysts said. “Short-term traders and large bitcoin holders are still doing significant selling in a context of “risk-off” attitude.