Bitcoin's Technicals Suggests Deeper Pullback to $38K: Analyst

"Grayscale is betting that investors will slowly switch out of their 1.5% annual management fee ETF offering (due to tax consideration) instead ofchoosing other reputable companies that offer 80% less in fees. There has been much negative news around the parent company DCG and Grayscale itself, notably charging a 2.0% management fee on a product that at one point traded at a 50% discount to its net asset value – therefore overcharging GBTC holders ($27bn market cap)," 10x said.