BTC Tumbles Below $44K, Bitcoin Miners Drop 10% Boosting ETF 'Sell the News' Calls
Previous landmark events such as Coinbase's stock exchange listing and ProShares' futures'based bitcoin ETF debut happened at near market tops.
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to near $43,000 Friday, a fall of 6% in day-over-day trading, while some bitcoin mining stocks tumbled over 10% extending yesterday's decline after Thursday's highly-anticipated spot bitcoin ETF debut.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell to as low as $43,200 during the U.S. trading session, down from around $46,000 earlier today and 11% lower than Thursday's two-year peak of $49,000, CoinDesk data shows.
Cryptocurrency-adjacent stocks also endured significant pullback, with miners Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 (HUT) both recording more than 10% declines. Riot Platforms (RIOT), another BTC miner, sank 8%. Coinbase, the crypto exchange that plays a key role in multiple spot bitcoin ETFs, also saw its stock price drop 6%.
The decline happened a day after spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) launched, marking a significant milestone for the industry. Bitcoin ETFs are traditional financial vehicles that may let retail investors more easily gain exposure to bitcoin's price.
Friday's price declines may not be a surprise; research firm CryptoQuant predicted last month that bitcoin would fall to as low as $32,000 in the next month after an ETF approval, being a "sell the news" event.
Notably, previous landmark events such as Coinbase's stock market listing in April 2021 and ProShares' futures-based bitcoin ETF (BITO) debut in October 2021 happened near a significant peak in crypto prices, possibly foreshadowing cooling prices ahead.
