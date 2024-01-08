First Mover Americas: It’s ETF Deadline Week
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for Jan. 8, 2024.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter, putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
The wait for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to respond to spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications continues, with a final deadline for at least one application approaching on Wednesday. The SEC must decide whether to approve or reject Ark 21 Shares' application by Jan. 10, and may approve all of the final applications it is comfortable with by that date. Bitcoin has been consolidating after reaching a 21-month high of almost $46,000 as it awaits clarity on the decision. On Monday, bitcoin gained around 2% to reach $45,000 after dropping to $43,400 over the weekend. If the SEC does not approve spot ETFs this week, LMAX Digital said there could be a significant decline in price but noted, “we also expect any pullbacks to be exceptionally well supported above $30k in 2024.” However, if there is an approval, LMAX said it will translate to an immediate rally to the tune of 10%-15%.
Odds of a spot bitcoin ETF being approved in the U.S. have risen to more than 90%, two influential analysts at Bloomberg said, while crypto market participants at betting platform Polymarket became more pessimistic, trimming the odds to 85% Referring to the likelihood of the SEC rejecting proposals after Friday's flurry of updated filings, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said in a Saturday post: “I probably go with 5% at this point. But you gotta leave a little window open for these things.” He previously tipped the odds at 90% in November, saying that updated forms at the time indicated providers were moving in the right direction.
ARK Invest sold a further $20.6 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Friday across three of its ETFs. Cathie Wood's investment firm offloaded a total of 133,823 COIN shares, which closed last week at $153.98. ARK Invest has a target of no individual stock surpassing 10% weighting of an ETF's value. COIN more than doubled in price in the last three months of 2023, heralding consistent sales of the crypto exchange's shares by ARK. Its largest weighing of Coinbase stock is in its Innovation ETF (ARKK), which holds over $850 million worth of COIN. The latest offload brings its weighting down to 10.04%, suggesting the sales from ARKK could be coming to an end, notwithstanding another pump in Coinbase's share price.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows changes in the implied volatility curve derived from bitcoin options expiring on Feb. 23. Implied volatility refers to the market's expectations for price turbulence over a specific period.
- The curve has steadily shifted higher in recent weeks, a sign of traders preparing for increased price turbulence ahead of the expected U.S. SEC approval of one or more spot ETFs by Jan. 10.
- Source: Amberdata
- Omkar Godbole
Trending Posts
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.