First Mover Americas: Crypto ETPs Gained $2.2 Billion of Investment in 2023

Ether (ETH) prices might gain in the coming weeks after crypto lender Celsius, which is restructuring in bankruptcy proceedings, said it will unstake its holdings of the second-largest cryptocurrency, removing a factor that may have contributed to the token’s underperformance in recent months. The company, which is converting to become a bitcoin miner, had previously said it would include staking in its activities. The firm has been selling staking rewards on the open market to cover costs associated with the reorganization plan. "Celsius will unstake existing ETH holdings, which have provided valuable staking rewards income to the estate, to offset certain costs incurred throughout the restructuring process," the firm said in an X post. "The significant unstaking activity in the next few days will unlock ETH to ensure timely distributions to creditors."