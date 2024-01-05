ARK Invest Sells Another $4.2M of Coinbase Shares
COIN constitutes a 10.34% weighting of ARK's Innovation ETF, a stake worth over $872.5 million.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold another chunk of Coinbase (COIN) shares from its Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Thursday.
Following the offload of $25 million worth of COIN shares on Wednesday, the investment firm sold a further 26,743, worth $4.16 million at its closing price. COIN added 2.21% to $155.6.
Coinbase stock's rally in the last 3 months of 2023, which saw the price increase by over 130%, took its weighting in ARK's Innovation ETF (ARKK) above the targeted maximum weighting of 10%. It still constitutes a 10.34% weighting of ARKK, a stake worth more than $872.5 million.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.