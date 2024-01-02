Bitcoin-Related Companies Show Pre-Market Gains as BTC Nears $46K
U.S.-listed companies rode bitcoin's bullish momentum to show significant gains in pre-market trading, including COIN, MSTR, MARA and RIOT.
Shares of prominent bitcoin-adjacent companies rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the world's largest cryptocurrency started 2024 by surpassing $45,000 for the first time in 21 months.
Bitcoin (BTC) has added more than 7% in the last 24 hours to about $45,600, the highest level since the start of April 2022. U.S.-traded companies such as crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), software developer MicroStrategy (MSTR) – which owns a large number of bitcoin – and mining firms Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) rode the bullish momentum to show significant gains in pre-market trading.
Coinbase is up 6.34% at $184.95 at the time of writing, while MicroStrategy is up over 9% at $689.84. Marathon and Riot both added more than 10%.
Bitcoin's latest surge indicates ever-increasing anticipation of a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) being listed in the U.S. A Reuters report on Dec. 30 suggested that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could notify ETF sponsors as early as Tuesday that their applications would be approved.
