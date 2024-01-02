Bitcoin Starts the New Year Rising Past $45K, Highest Level Since April 2022
Speculation has been growing that regulatory approval for a U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETF is coming this week.
The price of bitcoin (BTC) soared more than 6% on the first day of the new year, as the leading cryptocurrency blew past $45,000 for the first time since early April 2022.
As has been the case for the past several weeks, anticipation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will green light the launch of a number of spot bitcoin ETFs appears to be the catalyst for the move higher. A Reuters report over the weekend suggested the regulatory agency could begin notifying ETF sponsors as soon as Tuesday that their applications were to be approved.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.