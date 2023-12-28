First Mover Americas: MicroStrategy Buys More BTC and ARK Invest Buys BITO

MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), added more to its holdings on Wednesday, buying 14,620 BTC for around $615.7 million. The company's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, tweeted that MicroStrategy bought the bitcoin at an average price of $42,110 each. The recent purchase pushes the company's holdings to 189,150 BTC worth around $5.9 billion, which was bought at an average price of $31,168 per BTC. MicroStrategy began purchasing bitcoin in August 2020. The company's most recent purchase before Wednesday's took place last month, when it acquired 16,130 BTC worth around $608 million at the time.