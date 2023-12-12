Donald Trump Unveils New 'Mugshot' NFTs, Stirring Up Prices for His Previous NFTs
Buy enough of them and you can get a piece of the suit the former U.S. president wore when he arrested in August.
Donald Trump announced a new $99 NFT collection – the "Mugshot Edition," a nod to the former U.S. president's legal troubles – that stirred up prices for the non-fungible tokens he'd already issued.
Those who buy 47 Trump cards (if elected next year, Trump would be the 47th U.S. president) or more will get to have dinner with the former resident at Mar-a-Lago and receive a piece of the suit Trump wore for his mugshot when he was arrested in August.
"In this Edition, some cards will even be one-of-ones (the only one in the world), while some others could even be hand-signed by President Donald J. Trump," the NFT project's website said.
Trump, despite being a crypto skeptic when he was president, last year debuted an NFT project called Trump Digital Collectible Cards sporting images of himself similar to baseball cards. He released a second series of collectibles this April. Both collections sold out.
Trump held $2.8 million in a cryptocurrency wallet as of early August, earned from NFT sales, according to official documents governmental ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington obtained.
