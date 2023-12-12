Bitcoin, Ether Drop Spurs $500M in Liquidations, But BTC Entering “Never Seen Before” Era
“Due to the rise of Ordinals and Bitcoin L2s, there are reasons to be bullish on the Bitcoin ecosystem. We are entering an era of Bitcoin that we have never seen before,” one market watcher told CoinDesk.
Monday’s trading session saw crypto futures traders lose over $500 million in liquidations positions as steep volatility impacted highly leveraged longs and shorts, with some majors dropping as much as 12%.
Nearly $475 million in longs, or bets on higher prices, and $73 million in shorts, or bets against, booked losses amid a general unwinding of leveraged bets as high funding rates set the stage for a shaky market environment.
Data shows that most liquidations took place on OKX at $190 million, followed by Binance at $148 million and Huobi at nearly $60 million.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex, a chainlink (LINK) futures position that was worth over $33 million.
Liquidations occur when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position owing to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader cannot meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position, that is, when they don't have sufficient funds to keep the trade open.
Meanwhile, some market watchers told CoinDesk that bitcoin’s recent rally was backed by strong fundamentals – one that catapults it to a “never seen before” era.
“Momentum has been consistently building in the Bitcoin builders space all year, and we are now seeing the markets reflect the excitement around the increased activity,” shared Muneed Ali, founder of Bitcoin development firm Trust Machines, in an email to CoinDesk. “Due to the rise of Ordinals and Bitcoin L2s, there are reasons to be bullish on the Bitcoin ecosystem. We are entering an era of Bitcoin that we have never seen before.
“I expect the interest in Bitcoin to increase a lot in 2024 with potential ETF approvals, the halving event and the influx of new developers,” Ali added.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.