Bitcoin
$41,855.59-4.65%
Ethereum
$2,238.20-4.92%
Binance Coin
$231.45-4.24%
XRP
$0.62038701-7.13%
Solana
$68.70-6.07%
Cardano
$0.54473230-9.22%
Dogecoin
$0.09711747-3.27%
Avalanche
$35.24+5.77%
Tron
$0.10408935-4.07%
Polkadot
$6.67-8.25%
Chainlink
$14.87-9.16%
Polygon
$0.85033402-6.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin's 4% Drop Cools Overheated Funding Rates, Data Show

Funding rates for major tokens, including BTC, have normalized to below 0.1%, indicating an exit of over leveraged bulls.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconDec 11, 2023 at 6:02 a.m. UTC
water cup, lemon (klimkin/Pixabay)

water cup, lemon (klimkin/Pixabay)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Bitcoin (BTC) fell early Monday, validating the caution signaled by the options market last week.

The 4% drop to $42,000 has cooled the overheated crypto perpetual futures market, clearing the way for a steady ascent into the year-end.

Perpetuals are futures with no expiry with a funding rate mechanism that helps tether perpetual prices to the index price. Funding rates are periodic payments of an asset between long (buy) and short (sell) position holders calculated and collected by exchanges every eight hours. A positive funding rate means the perpetual contract is trading at a premium to the spot prices; longs are dominant and are paying shorts to keep their positions open. A negative rate suggests otherwise.

A high funding rate, typically greater than 0.10% (for eight hours), is taken to represent excess bullish leverage or overcrowding of long positions.

According to data source Velo Data, funding rates for BTC, ETH and other major cryptocurrencies consistently tapped the 0.15% mark in the second half of last week, signifying an overheated leveraged market.

Funding rates for most coins have receded to below 0.1% as price drop has shaken out overleveraged bulls from the market. (Velo Data)
Funding rates for most coins have receded to below 0.1% as price drop has shaken out overleveraged bulls from the market. (Velo Data) (Velo Data)

The situation has normalized with the early Asian session market-wide price drop, leaving funding rates for most coins in a healthy territory below 0.1%.

It's a sign overleveraged traders have been shaken out of the market. Funding rates or costs associated with leverage become a burden when the momentum stalls, forcing overleveraged traders to exit and causing a minor bullish/bearish hiccup.

Top 25 cryptocurrencies have witnessed a decline in futures open interest in the past 24 hours. (Velo Data)
Top 25 cryptocurrencies have witnessed a decline in futures open interest in the past 24 hours. (Velo Data) (Velo Data)

The market-wide decline in the notional open interest, or the dollar value locked in open crypto futures contracts, suggests the same. As of writing, XLM, UNI, LINK and XMR showed a double-digit slide in open interest for the past 24 hours.

Open interest in bitcoin and ether was down 1.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Omkar Godbole
Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Follow @godbole17 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.