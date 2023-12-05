First Mover Americas: BlackRock Received $100K Seed Funding for Its Spot BTC ETF

The president of El Salvador took to the X platform early Monday morning to note his country's bitcoin (BTC) investment was now profitable by more than $3 million following the cryptocurrency's rally. "We have no intention of selling; that has never been our objective," he wrote. "We are fully aware that the price will continue to fluctuate in the future, this doesn’t affect our long-term strategy." Based on public statements from Nayib Bukele, CoinDesk three weeks ago calculated that the country at that time owned roughly 2,744 bitcoins at an average price a bit lower than $42,000 and was sitting on a loss of about $16 million.