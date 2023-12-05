Coinbase's Rally Still Has Legs, Chart Analyst Says
Shares in the cryptocurrency exchange have rallied nearly 300% this year, and the latest chart pattern suggests further gains could still be in the offing.
Shares in Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) have surged nearly 300% this year, outperforming leading cryptocurrency bitcoin (BTC) by a significant margin. Per Fairlead Strategies, further gains could be in the offing, as COIN is on track to confirm a long-term base pattern breakout.
Basing involves an asset consolidating in a price range for a prolonged time following a significant sell-off. The energy built up during the consolidation is unleashed in the direction in which the base is breached, that is, to the higher side, in case of a bullish breakout.
“COIN is likely to confirm a long-term base breakout this Friday above near $116 resistance. The breakout is a positive long-term development, suggesting the primary trend has shifted higher,” Fairlead’s analysts team, led by founder and managing partner Katie Stockton, said in a note to clients Monday.
According to analysts, the base breakout has opened doors for a rally toward resistance at $160 and potentially $200.
The chart shows COIN crashed in the first half of 2022, subsequently entering a 15-month-long base formation between $30 and $116.
Last week, prices moved past $116, the upper end of the base pattern, signaling a breakout. The bullish development will be confirmed, assuming prices hold above the said level this Friday. Traders often look for consecutive weekly or daily closes above resistance to confirm breakouts.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.