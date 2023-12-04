Tokens Linked to Defunct Terra Shoots 70% on Bitcoin Linking, Burn Program
These tokens have been among the strongest performers among the top hundred tokens by market capitalization in the past week.
Several tokens tied to the two Terra ecosystems – Terra 2.0 and Terra Classic – more than doubled over the past week, extending year-to-date gains to more than 10,000% in what could mark one of the best project reversal stories in the crypto industry.
Cumulative trading volumes crossed the $2 billion mark, data from CoinGecko shows.
Terra Classic is the original network created by Terraform Labs. It has continued as an independent blockchain rather than Terra 2.0, which is a forked version that was created in the wake of Terra's collapse. Terra 2.0’s LUNA is now actively traded on the market, and so are Terra Classic’s LUNC and USTC, the original tokens.
These pumps came on various catalysts. Last week, Terraform Labs said it had put $15 million towards two projects in the Terra ecosystem to buffer up liquidity, making certain trading pools on those platforms more attractive for on-chain traders.
Last month, Bitcoin-focused payment project Mint Cash said it was working on a USTC revamp plan that would use bitcoin (BTC) to back its intended dollar-pegged stability. The team said it would also have an airdrop plan in place for LUNC and USTC holders.
Meanwhile, crypto exchange Binance continued to a burn scheme that permanently removes LUNC from circulating supply based on transactional fees earned on LUNC trading pairs.
In June, six engineers calling themselves the “Six Samurai” proposed a Terra Classic ecosystem revival plan for the blockchain – such as a terraUSD testnet for testing financial services, an application for generating yield to token holders, and a plan to reward developers for the user activity that their applications generate.
The infamous Terra network, helmed by Do Kwon, collapsed in May 2022 as a mechanism to back the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) faltered – leading to Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens falling 99% in the weeks afterward.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.