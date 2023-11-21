First Mover Americas: SEC Sues Kraken; Binance Faces $4B Settlement

Many of the tokens mentioned in the Kraken lawsuit have actually posted double-digit gains year-to-date. Although many would think that being named by the SEC in enforcement actions time and time again would be a sort of scarlet letter for tokens and would lead to depressed prices, market data shows that's not the case. Perhaps a lesson to take away from this is that traders value technical capability over regulatory compliance – or they understand that the SEC is not the only regulator on the planet. According to on-chain data, many named tokens have outperformed bitcoin as part of a broader market rally. The "basket" of these tokens is up an average of 41%. Solana's SOL is up nearly 463% year-to-date. In June, when the SEC first accused SOL of being an unregistered security, the Solana Foundation quickly hit back to deny the accusations, and, as CoinDesk reported at the time, the developer community was largely indifferent.