First Mover Americas: Crypto Friendly Javier Milei Wins Argentine Presidency

The next president of Argentina will be Javier Milei after his opponent Sergio Massa conceded on Sunday evening, saying "Argentines chose another path." With roughly 87% of the votes counted, Milei had 56% of the tally versus Massa's 44%, according to Bloomberg. Trading quietly through most of the weekend, bitcoin began rising late Sunday afternoon on chatter about a strong showing for Milei. Following Massa's concession, the crypto is higher by around 2% over 24 hours at $37,150. "We have to understand that the central bank is a scam," Milei said earlier this year when asked about bitcoin. "What bitcoin is representing," he continued, "is the return of money to its original creator, the private sector."