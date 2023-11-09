Wild Bitcoin, Ether Price Swings Spur $400M of Crypto Liquidations, the Most Since August

The wild session comes at a time when BTC and ETH prices have been surging amid Wall Street's burgeoning interest in crypto. Both cryptos surpassed round-number milestones they haven't seen recently. BTC topped $36,000 and then $37,000 for the first time since May 2022 – and almost reached $38,000 – before retracing much of the rally. ETH got above $2,000 and hit the highest level since the April Ethereum upgrade known as Shanghai.