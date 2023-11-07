Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol Token ORDI Rockets 50% on Binance Listing
Binance warned users to expect high volatility around ORDI token prices and gave it a risk classification of "higher-than-normal."
Prices of the ordi ORDI token tied to the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol surged 50% in the past 24 hours after it was listed on the crypto exchange Binance as an emerging project under the “seed” tag.
“ORDI is a relatively new token that poses a higher-than-normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility,” Binance said in a Tuesday announcement. “Please ensure that you exercise sufficient risk management, have done your own research in regard to ORDI’s fundamentals, and fully understand the project before opting to trade the token.”
“The Seed Tag represents innovative projects that may exhibit higher volatility and risks compared to other listed tokens. The Seed Tag will be applied to ORDI,” the exchange added.
ORDI prices surged to the $11 level from Monday’s $7 range, data shows, with trading volumes jumping to nearly $100 million over 24 hours.
The Ordinals protocol allows users to embed data into the Bitcoin by inscribing references to digital art into small Bitcoin-based transactions. The protocol was released in April after the introduction of the Bitcoin Request for Comment (BRC-20) token standard, which allowed users to issue transferable tokens directly through the network. That quickly spurred a collection of digital artwork and meme tokens built on Bitcoin in the weeks afterward.
Over 38 million inscriptions have been issued on Ordinals since its April release, data from Dune Analytics show, generating over $77 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) in developer fees.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.