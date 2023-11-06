XRP, LINK, DOGE Lead Altcoin Gains as Bitcoin Sits at $35K
A few days of outperformance has ignited chatter about "altcoin season."
- BTC was little changed while large-cap altcoins gained 5%-10% in a broadening crypto rally.
- A decline in bitcoin's market cap dominance is a sign of investors' riskier market stance, one analyst said.
- ByteTree analysts hinted at early signs of a potential altcoin season, adding weight to altcoins in their portfolio at the expense of BTC.
Alternative cryptocurrencies – altcoins – posted gains of 5%-10% on Monday while bitcoin (BTC) treaded water near $35,000 as investors ventured into riskier tokens.
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur's token (BLUR) added 32% today to its gains, more than doubling in price in a month as the platform prepares to distribute 300 million tokens in an airdrop to users on November 20.
Bitcoin, meanwhile, on Monday has been trading in a tight range on either side of $35,000. Ether (ETH) is also little changed.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad basket of cryptocurrencies, advanced 0.6%.
Bitcoin dominance drop brings call for altcoin season
Altcoin outperformance – though it's only been in place for a handful of days – could be a sign that traders will continue to rotate profits from BTC's roughly 30% October rally into lower-cap digital assets.
Bitcoin’s market cap dominance – which measures the largest crypto asset's market share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization – has dipped to 52.5% Monday from around 54.3% in late October, which at that point was a 30-month high, TradingView data shows.
"The decline in dominance after five consecutive weeks of increase marks the first signs of heightened investor interest in altcoins, suggesting a riskier market stance," Matteo Greco, research analyst at Fineqia International, said in an email.
Investment advisory firm ByteTree hinted at the early innings of an "alt season" – an extended period of the broader altcoin market outperforming BTC's price – as the crypto rally's market breadth improved and a likely end of the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle offered a more supportive environment for risky assets.
"Today, we make the most significant investment into altcoins we have made for some time," ByteTree analysts wrote. "Bitcoin has rallied, and the space is catching up."
While BTC's rally spread to altcoins, it's still not broad enough for a full-fledged altcoin season yet, Blockchaincenter data suggests.
Some 57% of the top 50 digital assets have outperformed BTC over the past 30 days and 33% did over the past 90 days, lower than the 75% threshold to qualify as altcoin season.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.