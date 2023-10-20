Ether Crosses $1.6K, Bitcoin SV Leads Altcoin Gains With 30% Bump

Bitcoin
$29,966.95+5.34%
Ethereum
$1,619.78+4.25%
Binance Coin
$214.65+1.96%
XRP
$0.51848577+7.47%
Solana
$27.00+12.05%
Cardano
$0.25091737+3.65%
Dogecoin
$0.06006773+3.13%
Tron
$0.09163475+3.12%
Toncoin
$2.10+3.79%
Polygon
$0.54059806+5.95%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,973.41+5.24%
Polkadot
$3.78+4.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.43+7.47%
Litecoin
$63.81+4.49%
Chainlink
$7.67+4.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000698+3.93%
TrueUSD
$0.99785225-0.35%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90+4.04%
Avalanche
$9.34+4.71%
Uniswap
$4.08+4.65%
Stellar
$0.10874540+5.76%
Monero
$157.10+3.89%
OKB
$45.01+2.49%
Ethereum Classic
$15.39+4.46%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.14%
Cosmos
$6.44+3.52%
Hedera
$0.04762643+1.96%
Filecoin
$3.28+3.74%
Internet Computer
$3.12+4.06%
Cronos
$0.05224430+2.50%
Lido DAO
$1.52+3.13%
Maker
$1,447.13+4.75%
Aptos
$5.18+3.69%
Quant
$87.34+2.53%
VeChain
$0.01670311+3.65%
Optimism
$1.23+4.69%
Bitcoin SV
$55.43+28.96%
Arbitrum
$0.80492753+3.99%
NEAR Protocol
$1.02+3.61%
Kaspa
$0.04679752+2.38%
Aave
$66.24+6.99%
Stacks
$0.64494837+17.37%
The Graph
$0.08070529+2.66%
USDD
$1.00+0.51%
Injective Protocol
$8.70+6.16%
Render Token
$1.96+1.85%
Algorand
$0.09175672+2.45%
MultiverseX
$25.33+6.55%
Immutable X
$0.53701075+5.08%
Synthetix
$1.98+4.62%
XDC Network
$0.04621968-1.00%
EOS
$0.55324729+4.13%
Tezos
$0.64812500+3.94%
The Sandbox
$0.29562811+4.87%
Theta
$0.58825022+1.87%
Axie Infinity
$4.29+4.12%
eCash
$0.00002766+9.52%
Decentraland
$0.28845805+4.75%
Fantom
$0.18263762+4.20%
Kava.io
$0.58598125+4.89%
GateToken
$3.68+0.70%
THORChain
$1.65+5.75%
PAX Gold
$1,970.14+1.57%
NEO
$6.84+1.93%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99257246+0.87%
Flow
$0.44387708+5.99%
KuCoin Token
$4.56+4.01%
Radix
$0.04296530+3.01%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05+0.11%
IOTA
$0.14506457+3.80%
Chiliz
$0.05881772+5.67%
ApeCoin
$1.09+0.82%
Frax Share
$5.35-0.38%
Klaytn
$0.12157897+1.97%
Mina
$0.38960872+1.99%
Rocket Pool
$19.32+4.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.42766273+2.42%
Huobi Token
$2.33+1.19%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+1.74%
Conflux
$0.10595730+2.60%
Gala
$0.01310661+3.34%
Casper
$0.03064435+3.30%
dYdX
$1.91+4.00%
GMX
$37.11+6.66%
Luna Classic
$0.00005664+2.58%
Sui
$0.38126316+4.06%
Nexo
$0.56011405+3.38%
Woo Network
$0.17170628+3.43%
Dash
$25.71+4.07%
Zilliqa
$0.01700479+2.71%
Compound
$41.44+4.47%
Wemix
$0.84017590-3.54%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.40+16.74%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18059454+4.61%
SafePal
$0.63027092-1.66%
1inch Network
$0.25340008-0.24%
Arweave
$3.93+3.57%
Gnosis
$97.51+3.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.08+1.35%
NEM
$0.02691646+5.37%
Qtum
$2.26+5.90%
Illuvium
$39.76+1.98%
Flare
$0.00854348+2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.21840269+8.70%
Holo
$0.00127100-1.40%
Astar
$0.04146350+4.13%
Celo
$0.42273124+3.27%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99784589-0.59%
Helium
$1.48+1.07%
Mask Network
$2.57+4.01%
Loopring
$0.16825113+4.69%
Convex Finance
$2.56+1.54%
Oasis Network
$0.04122351+2.78%
Worldcoin
$1.54+3.39%
SingularityNET
$0.16651930+4.50%
Golem
$0.20233379+9.42%
Zcash
$25.58+2.74%
Ankr
$0.01998438+4.98%
Chia
$22.71+3.95%
BLUR
$0.18759725+4.92%
Aragon
$4.72+2.55%
Decred
$12.09+1.73%
Band Protocol
$1.39-1.68%
Stepn
$0.14570416+3.91%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.74423908+3.57%
FLOKI
$0.00001863+2.82%
SEI
$0.10106397+5.16%
Akash Network
$0.82120365+4.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.97+3.07%
Merit Circle
$0.38107715+0.33%
Wax
$0.05268612-4.43%
ICON
$0.18319381+8.58%
Beldex
$0.03048282+0.31%
Ravencoin
$0.01420494+4.68%
tomiNet
$2.05-0.24%
IoTeX
$0.01779850+0.72%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41233783+1.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,016.20+1.60%
Livepeer
$5.53+1.54%
Enjin
$0.16027513+0.82%
Kusama
$17.54+4.70%
SXP
$0.26956126+2.96%
Audius
$0.13852094+2.42%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.93%
Siacoin
$0.00296151+3.67%
Waves
$1.50+4.15%
JasmyCoin
$0.00309469+2.43%
Osmosis
$0.23210706+2.79%
Axelar
$0.31929428+0.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17172018-2.65%
Biconomy
$0.20838101+1.94%
Polymath Network
$0.15200000+15.68%
Liquity
$1.44-1.29%
EthereumPoW
$1.26+4.38%
Moonbeam
$0.17615027+6.92%
Balancer
$3.04+2.69%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28556043+3.70%
Lisk
$0.81978744+5.98%
Harmony
$0.00921184+4.73%
Horizen
$7.83+4.79%
DigiByte
$0.00671400+2.67%
Kyber Network
$0.64564488-0.72%
Kadena
$0.43758010+5.91%
TerraUSD
$0.01104113+1.70%
MAGIC
$0.44858656+6.85%
Sushiswap
$0.55433980+4.34%
Gains Network
$3.14+6.87%
Skale
$0.02082863+4.69%
Status
$0.02573223+5.01%
UMA Protocol
$1.36+1.86%
API3
$1.03+1.94%
Cartesi
$0.12873157+2.54%
PlayDapp
$0.15893116+6.99%
Coin98
$0.14794228+2.01%
Bancor
$0.61963380+5.09%
Nervos Network
$0.00256990+2.15%
OriginTrail
$0.22319239+1.09%
Nano
$0.63694045+5.25%
Covalent
$0.13442976+16.94%
Stargate Finance
$0.40687538+4.33%
Steem
$0.18398784+7.03%
Amp
$0.00145729+2.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+8.64%
Bifrost
$0.05775268-13.87%
Powerledger
$0.18598835+20.17%
Joe
$0.22467204+5.01%
Numeraire
$12.17+3.27%
Bluzelle
$0.17235643+15.04%
Sweat Economy
$0.00926678+0.43%
iExec RLC
$0.98396681+2.93%
Stormx
$0.00642926+0.82%
Radiant Capital
$0.20975512+5.22%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.83+3.14%
Marlin
$0.00829516+1.17%
Civic
$0.08338866+4.66%
Celer Network
$0.01174118+4.39%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01327289+4.27%
Core
$0.39403324-0.40%
OMG Network
$0.45216503+2.96%
Radworks
$1.26+2.39%
Celsius
$0.14831693+1.68%
WINkLink
$0.00006265-0.73%
Syscoin
$0.08262375+3.20%
Dent
$0.00061887+3.26%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140016+5.61%
Stella
$0.06997242+2.30%
Synapse
$0.29787617+0.79%
Sun Token
$0.00579961+3.37%
Storj
$0.38724132+6.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68612979+2.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.11016449+2.76%
Spell Token
$0.00043690+5.68%
Keep Network
$0.09928822+5.33%
Request
$0.07079805+9.65%
Verge
$0.00326167+3.18%
Galxe
$1.16+3.51%
Secret
$0.25404012-0.10%
NKN
$0.08221778+3.97%
Chromia
$0.08939482+3.19%
SPACE ID
$0.17939239+3.12%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+1.64%
Gitcoin
$0.83941492+3.09%
MetisDAO
$11.73+2.84%
Verasity
$0.00487110+7.59%
Aergo
$0.11122982+9.04%
WazirX
$0.10705996+3.43%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01359715-1.10%
Saitama
$0.00106965+3.69%
Maple
$5.99+1.01%
COTI
$0.03747047+1.89%
Badger DAO
$2.24+7.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.95+1.76%
MOBOX
$0.20905212+2.92%
Ren
$0.04335009+4.79%
Adventure Gold
$0.54697755+3.01%
Raydium
$0.17737437+6.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22551274+1.67%
XYO Network
$0.00290068+1.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.78426146-0.81%
ARPA
$0.04068479+1.35%
Acala Token
$0.04667971+4.12%
Hashflow
$0.21941510+3.86%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51904095+1.05%
Boba Network
$0.10643104+0.45%
Alien Worlds
$0.00981633+1.71%
Gods Unchained
$0.14477434+2.28%
TrueFi
$0.03389264+4.86%
BarnBridge
$3.88+43.05%
Orchid
$0.06035110+2.28%
RACA
$0.00010475+14.89%
Voyager Token
$0.11916549-2.63%
SuperRare
$0.05379300+3.41%
Index Chain
$0.04344676+2.58%
GAS
$2.33+2.87%
LCX
$0.04012898+3.04%
Moonriver
$3.73+1.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+29.55%
LooksRare
$0.05551060+4.67%
Litentry
$0.63308226+1.92%
Rally
$0.00586659+5.36%
CEEK VR
$0.03483468+2.54%
Ethernity
$1.48+2.14%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12194466-0.59%
Reef
$0.00124590+2.50%
Polkastarter
$0.27691469+1.80%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.80+2.26%
DIA
$0.23722269+1.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16366891+4.28%
Alchemix
$12.12+1.84%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03927047+4.48%
Travala.com
$0.44823540+3.93%
Keep3rV1
$46.84+6.77%
Virtua
$0.01928673+2.24%
CLV
$0.03086006+3.93%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00641068-1.84%
Enzyme
$15.21+1.96%
Star Atlas
$0.00150423+3.31%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18247827+4.18%
BENQI
$0.00512467+3.56%
0x
$0.21028017+2.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072285+1.31%
Aurora
$0.04915444+3.33%
Velas
$0.00694162+2.41%
district0x
$0.02211620-6.25%
Harvest Finance
$24.02+1.40%
MXC
$0.00614025-1.14%
StaFi
$0.26191307+3.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00336292+7.87%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.60%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000045+17.33%
Serum
$0.03066239-4.14%
Decentral Games
$0.01377111+4.94%
Rarible
$0.86007487+2.20%
Tamadoge
$0.00791270-0.94%
Bonk
$0.00000019+2.97%
Tokemak
$0.36507684+7.65%
Quantstamp
$0.00994315+0.64%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00762070-2.77%
MOON
$0.05391429-10.74%
Augur
$0.45152312-3.57%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01242034+6.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04054460+3.14%
FTX Token
$1.07-5.48%
Braintrust
$0.38773215+1.55%
Pepe
$0.00000065+4.74%
BitDAO
$0.36310000-18.99%
Threshold
$0.02002327+4.19%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08041332+4.18%
Human
$0.04152039+0.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+7.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000+6.17%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.24%
Highstreet
$1.11+4.01%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USDC
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Ether Crosses $1.6K, Bitcoin SV Leads Altcoin Gains With 30% Bump

Overall market capitalization rose 5% in the past 24 hours.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 20, 2023 at 11:14 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin jumped to $23,5000 Wednesday shortly after the U.S. CPI data was revealed. (Denny Luan/Unsplash)

Bitcoin prices crossed $30,000. (Denny Luan/Unsplash)

Major cryptocurrencies spiked as much as 13% as a bump in bitcoin (BTC) led to an overall rise in crypto markets, buoyed by hopes of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval.

All major tokens reversed losses from the past week, bitcoin jumped above $30,000, and ether (ETH) crossed the $1,600 mark on Friday. XRP gained 7.2% after a key court decision favoring payments firm Ripple helped improve sentiment. Meanwhile, Solana’s SOL rose 12%, extending its weekly gains to over 25%.

Bitcoin SV (BSV), a bitcoin fork token, rose 32% as crypto exchange Binance listed perpetual futures of BSV at a 50 times leverage, which may have attracted trader interest.

Several ETF providers amended their filings over multiple days in the past week alongside pressure on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to soften its stance on a bitcoin ETF approval.

“Betting on a sustained decline on BTC here is like going against gravity,” said Jack Tan, founder of crypto exchange WOO Network, in a note to CoinDesk. “For sure the ETF anticipation will provide a strong demand, but also if people start viewing BTC as a rush to safety trade, this will usher in a new paradigm.”

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TradingBitcoinMarkets