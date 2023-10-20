Ether Crosses $1.6K, Bitcoin SV Leads Altcoin Gains With 30% Bump
Overall market capitalization rose 5% in the past 24 hours.
Major cryptocurrencies spiked as much as 13% as a bump in bitcoin (BTC) led to an overall rise in crypto markets, buoyed by hopes of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval.
All major tokens reversed losses from the past week, bitcoin jumped above $30,000, and ether (ETH) crossed the $1,600 mark on Friday. XRP gained 7.2% after a key court decision favoring payments firm Ripple helped improve sentiment. Meanwhile, Solana’s SOL rose 12%, extending its weekly gains to over 25%.
Bitcoin SV (BSV), a bitcoin fork token, rose 32% as crypto exchange Binance listed perpetual futures of BSV at a 50 times leverage, which may have attracted trader interest.
Several ETF providers amended their filings over multiple days in the past week alongside pressure on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to soften its stance on a bitcoin ETF approval.
“Betting on a sustained decline on BTC here is like going against gravity,” said Jack Tan, founder of crypto exchange WOO Network, in a note to CoinDesk. “For sure the ETF anticipation will provide a strong demand, but also if people start viewing BTC as a rush to safety trade, this will usher in a new paradigm.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.