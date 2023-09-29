Bitcoin
Valkyrie Backs Off Ether Futures Purchases Until SEC ETF Approval Officially Effective

The asset manager Thursday said it had already begun purchasing ether futures contracts.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconSep 29, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. UTC
Valkyrie pauses on adding ETH futures exposure to bitcoin futures ETF (Screenshot/Nasdaq.com)

Valkyrie Friday morning said it will not purchase ether (ETH) futures until the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of adding that vehicle to its Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is effective.

In an SEC Form 497 filing, the $77.8 billion asset manager also said it would unwind any ether futures purchases it had already made.

The quick backtrack comes after the firm yesterday told CoinDesk (and others) it had begun adding ether futures exposure to the BTF after gaining SEC approval.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that the unwinding of ether futures purchases from Valkyrie is an example of the SEC not wanting to be a “kingmaker via their policies and will do whatever they can to prevent someone from launching on their own like BITO [ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF] in 2021.”

Notwithstanding Valkyrie’s actions, it does appear that a number of ether futures ETFs will begin trading in the U.S. on Monday, with ProShares, Bitwise and VanEck among those confirming as much in SEC filings on Friday morning.

Valkyrie did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

