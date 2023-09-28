Crypto Observers Warn of Risk Aversion as Oil Prices Top $93

Stickier CPI also means the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks could raise interest rates further and keep them elevated for longer, also denting the appeal of risk assets. U.S. Treasuries already look the most attractive relative to risk assets in over a decade. The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently suggested U.S. rates could go as high as 7% in the worst-case scenario of the economy experiencing stagflation.