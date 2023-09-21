NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Surges 35% With Upbit Leading Volume Growth

Bitcoin
$27,075.89+0.14%
Ethereum
$1,623.88-0.64%
Binance Coin
$214.23-0.92%
XRP
$0.51727910-0.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06291022+0.77%
Cardano
$0.25056352-1.12%
Solana
$19.97+0.24%
Toncoin
$2.35-6.65%
Tron
$0.08433192-0.20%
Polkadot
$4.14+0.21%
Polygon
$0.54149053+0.21%
Litecoin
$64.54-2.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,183.10-0.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000740+0.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$213.76-0.95%
Chainlink
$6.85-1.13%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85+2.29%
Uniswap
$4.35-1.20%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.02%
Avalanche
$9.05-0.83%
Stellar
$0.11530000-2.55%
Monero
$148.14+1.20%
OKB
$43.70-0.69%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.05%
Ethereum Classic
$15.52-0.70%
Cosmos
$7.38-0.31%
Hedera
$0.05102790+0.62%
Filecoin
$3.34-0.91%
Lido DAO
$1.56-0.36%
Cronos
$0.05113806+0.32%
Internet Computer
$3.00-0.36%
Quant
$90.09-1.39%
VeChain
$0.01772913+1.17%
Aptos
$5.19+0.47%
Maker
$1,355.47+3.98%
Optimism
$1.36-0.98%
Arbitrum
$0.84508753-1.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14+2.39%
Kaspa
$0.04955003-6.44%
Aave
$64.16+3.85%
Immutable X
$0.72469821+33.76%
The Graph
$0.09116905+1.50%
Algorand
$0.10085887+5.20%
XDC Network
$0.05356162-4.87%
USDD
$0.99683651+0.75%
MultiverseX
$27.19+5.08%
Stacks
$0.49051787+1.20%
Synthetix
$2.13-1.17%
EOS
$0.58436092+1.40%
Tezos
$0.67799970+0.15%
The Sandbox
$0.30124956-0.17%
Injective Protocol
$7.39-0.78%
Render Token
$1.66+3.78%
Bitcoin SV
$31.31-0.36%
Theta
$0.59940427-2.02%
Axie Infinity
$4.55+0.36%
Radix
$0.05788283+0.23%
Decentraland
$0.30156933+1.46%
Fantom
$0.19456499+0.92%
THORChain
$1.78-7.51%
NEO
$7.59+0.27%
GateToken
$3.88+0.58%
Kava.io
$0.63307079+0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.34%
PAX Gold
$1,922.56-0.02%
eCash
$0.00002437-5.61%
Flow
$0.45720273+2.71%
KuCoin Token
$4.57+1.91%
Rocket Pool
$21.70-2.70%
Chiliz
$0.05963086+0.28%
IOTA
$0.14964377+0.47%
ApeCoin
$1.12-1.02%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45257776+2.97%
Frax Share
$5.35+1.01%
Huobi Token
$2.45-1.01%
Casper
$0.03371672-2.69%
Mina
$0.39149828+2.20%
Gala
$0.01397833-0.82%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-3.02%
Klaytn
$0.11365021-2.16%
dYdX
$2.04+2.51%
Sui
$0.44815631+0.81%
Luna Classic
$0.00005789+0.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80284300-1.18%
GMX
$36.68+1.99%
Nexo
$0.58199327+3.07%
Woo Network
$0.17569113+2.30%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.28%
Dash
$26.59+1.06%
Astar
$0.05762505+9.67%
Zilliqa
$0.01710083+4.51%
Arweave
$4.33-2.19%
Flare
$0.01130505-4.03%
Compound
$40.09+1.11%
Wemix
$0.86261254+29.76%
1inch Network
$0.26170291+4.39%
Conflux
$0.12800870-0.43%
Gnosis
$100.69-2.26%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17418000+0.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.85%
tomiNet
$3.34-10.05%
SafePal
$0.59088796+4.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.22927492-1.51%
Illuvium
$40.55-0.84%
Celo
$0.46268389+1.35%
Mask Network
$2.88+9.70%
Qtum
$2.23+0.45%
NEM
$0.02590471+0.59%
SingularityNET
$0.18714232+1.67%
Enjin
$0.22957591-1.33%
SEI
$0.12682536+1.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.84+0.53%
Loopring
$0.17921379+0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04421702+2.84%
Convex Finance
$2.69-0.86%
Decred
$13.64-0.28%
Zcash
$26.20+1.05%
Osmosis
$0.33391751-1.33%
Helium
$1.39-4.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.65+0.18%
Ankr
$0.01946491+1.41%
Worldcoin
$1.47+6.37%
Holo
$0.00106426+1.15%
Stepn
$0.15842349+1.55%
Akash Network
$0.85989266+0.34%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.80669012-1.14%
Ravencoin
$0.01546961+1.23%
Beldex
$0.03284974-1.16%
Yearn Finance
$5,346.98-2.78%
Golem
$0.17707516+1.65%
Kusama
$19.69+2.29%
Aragon
$4.39-0.84%
BLUR
$0.18488523+5.78%
ICON
$0.17737089+4.41%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353524+0.24%
Audius
$0.15344509+0.31%
Livepeer
$5.86+0.03%
Merit Circle
$0.36486133+4.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.74%
SXP
$0.28448028-0.59%
Waves
$1.60+2.46%
FLOKI
$0.00001594+0.13%
Siacoin
$0.00302187+3.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39212468+0.34%
Band Protocol
$1.09+0.73%
IoTeX
$0.01525854+0.34%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32655378+1.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31+1.00%
Balancer
$3.24-1.41%
Wax
$0.04135389+1.88%
Biconomy
$0.20816810+0.15%
Axelar
$0.33652737-1.36%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17011373-1.32%
Harmony
$0.01015876+1.19%
Moonbeam
$0.16722294-1.47%
Kadena
$0.49872526-0.59%
TerraUSD
$0.01239218-0.82%
Sushiswap
$0.61287592-0.72%
MAGIC
$0.47636015-0.29%
Kyber Network
$0.60874570+1.55%
Lisk
$0.75513336+2.37%
Polymath Network
$0.121700000.00%
DigiByte
$0.00659214-0.88%
Skale
$0.02312661+1.34%
Horizen
$7.57-0.90%
API3
$1.12+1.33%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+0.40%
Gains Network
$3.35+3.72%
Cartesi
$0.13053934+0.62%
Amp
$0.00170113-1.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00282892+2.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.46144012+1.93%
OriginTrail
$0.23904675-0.68%
Status
$0.02259464+0.94%
PlayDapp
$0.15162535+1.66%
Joe
$0.24698644+1.70%
Nano
$0.61812987-0.89%
Numeraire
$13.02+4.01%
Coin98
$0.14221369+0.32%
Liquity
$0.85103231+0.51%
Bluzelle
$0.19207338-4.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.27-3.49%
iExec RLC
$1.05+1.07%
Steem
$0.16875861+0.87%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.51%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01480244-3.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.23088024+1.89%
Spell Token
$0.00056348-2.78%
Radworks
$1.38+1.37%
Celer Network
$0.01189636+1.21%
Stormx
$0.00608158-15.36%
Marlin
$0.00822918+0.43%
OMG Network
$0.46088349+0.85%
Stella
$0.07856289+0.43%
Powerledger
$0.14792578+3.18%
Syscoin
$0.08686125+0.93%
Galxe
$1.34+2.26%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78557877+0.40%
Core
$0.38443853-3.45%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-3.44%
Civic
$0.07545927+1.89%
Synapse
$0.31611262-1.06%
MetisDAO
$13.79+15.46%
Bancor
$0.41306760+0.21%
Celsius
$0.14127864+0.98%
Dent
$0.00062368+0.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006185-1.48%
Sweat Economy
$0.00749887+2.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141059+2.23%
Chromia
$0.10031484+0.28%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01604184-1.83%
SPACE ID
$0.20081360+0.46%
Verge
$0.00345477-0.64%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.79+1.05%
Gitcoin
$0.92929993+2.59%
NKN
$0.08682563+0.88%
Hashflow
$0.32155985-0.75%
Secret
$0.25549024-1.04%
COTI
$0.04195255+1.05%
Bifrost
$0.03735644-1.10%
Sun Token
$0.00538164+0.47%
Storj
$0.35925349-11.09%
MOBOX
$0.23517865-0.23%
Keep Network
$0.08961060+0.52%
Request
$0.06396846+0.89%
Ren
$0.04904984-0.43%
Origin Protocol
$0.09533139-0.70%
Adventure Gold
$0.61809874+8.60%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.62815182-5.68%
Aergo
$0.10117990+1.93%
ARPA
$0.04374168-0.37%
Covalent
$0.07057617+7.97%
WazirX
$0.09319710-1.09%
Gods Unchained
$0.17107019+3.11%
Badger DAO
$2.06-1.22%
XYO Network
$0.00293962-0.07%
Verasity
$0.00395450-0.88%
Aavegotchi
$0.78662935-2.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21675988+5.29%
TrueFi
$0.03756608-3.51%
Raydium
$0.17287101+0.18%
Maple
$5.03+5.74%
Boba Network
$0.11480980+0.54%
Orchid
$0.06542044-1.43%
SuperRare
$0.06248395-1.78%
Acala Token
$0.04792810-0.42%
Alien Worlds
$0.01024623+2.12%
Voyager Token
$0.12579623-0.76%
Index Chain
$0.04732039+0.67%
GAS
$2.57-2.85%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00998877+0.02%
CEEK VR
$0.03826949+1.00%
Moonriver
$3.94+0.28%
Litentry
$0.67947164-0.11%
RACA
$0.00009323+4.62%
Rally
$0.00622111+1.74%
Reef
$0.00136462+1.40%
MOON
$0.29048408-1.76%
LCX
$0.03993879-1.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13391197-0.03%
LooksRare
$0.05586345-3.47%
Saitama
$0.00067247+0.92%
Ethernity
$1.53-1.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96+2.83%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04661832+0.31%
DIA
$0.24576839-2.90%
Polkastarter
$0.26220334+0.39%
Travala.com
$0.45495833-1.60%
CLV
$0.03176917-0.85%
Alchemix
$11.88-2.84%
MXC
$0.00935888-1.07%
Velas
$0.00893126-2.04%
Keep3rV1
$43.57+0.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00150618+3.76%
BENQI
$0.00519477-1.18%
BarnBridge
$2.23+2.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13716015+0.69%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17977155-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01872358-1.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077556-0.15%
Enzyme
$13.51-2.35%
Aurora
$0.05195392-1.23%
0x
$0.19078447+6.62%
district0x
$0.02330000+0.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.09%
Harvest Finance
$22.35-0.33%
StaFi
$0.26480972-0.44%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-0.41%
Decentral Games
$0.01794864+0.47%
Serum
$0.03392563-1.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293659-0.35%
XEN Crypto
$0.992e-700-1.16%
Rarible
$0.90169206-4.39%
Tamadoge
$0.00901504+2.11%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.07%
Augur
$1.09+0.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00915738-5.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01004920-1.07%
Tokemak
$0.38252901-2.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01300660-0.12%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04291230-0.80%
FTX Token
$1.08+5.36%
Braintrust
$0.31974914+0.75%
Pepe
$0.00000064-0.35%
BitDAO
$0.39641145-4.66%
Threshold
$0.01852177+1.95%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08765878+0.34%
Human
$0.04756735-2.45%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.73%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.03+2.70%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.53%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.03%
Highstreet
$1.34-3.22%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Surges 35% With Upbit Leading Volume Growth

The IMX-Korean won pair listed on South Korea's leading exchange Upbit accounted for nearly 20% of the global trading volume.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 4:59 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 21, 2023 at 5:14 a.m. UTC
IMX's price (CoinDesk/Highcarts.com)

IMX's price (CoinDesk/Highcarts.com)

IMX, the native token of non-fungible tokens platform ImmutableX, surged on Thursday, led by South Korean traders.

The cryptocurrency rose 35% to 74 cents during the Asian trading hours, CoinDesk data show. Major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), XRP and BNB traded 0.5% to 1% lower.

The price rally is accompanied by over 22% increase in the 24-hour global trading volume, which rose to $556 million. The IMX-Korean won (IMX/KRW) pair listed on South Korea's Upbit exchange accounted for nearly 20% of the global activity, followed by Binance's IMX-tether (IMX/USDT) pair, which contributed 7% to the total volume, per data source Coingecko.

According to blockchain sleuth LookonChain, wallets tied to Upbit accumulated 12.53 million IMX ($9.27 million) as the cryptocurrency surged. The balance was then transferred to address 0x2F77AEd5B7259ABD27077f9F99772aDDF913E62E, which now holds over 21 million IMX.

The price rise saw some market participants move their coins to exchanges, perhaps in a bid to liquidate holdings.

"Investors unlocked 3.05M IMX ($2.3M) from the Foundation Treasury Locked wallet after the IMX price increased, possibly dumping to the market," LookOnChain said on X.

Open interest hits record high

The number of active or open positions in perpetual futures tied to IMX, surged over 400% to a record high of 115.42 IMX ($80 million).

An increase in the so-called open interest alongside a rise in a price is said to represent an influx of new money in the market.

Open interest has skyrocketed by more than 400% (Coinglass)
Open interest has skyrocketed by more than 400% (Coinglass) (Coinglass)

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

