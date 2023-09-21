NFT Platform ImmutableX's IMX Token Surges 35% With Upbit Leading Volume Growth

The price rally is accompanied by over 22% increase in the 24-hour global trading volume, which rose to $556 million. The IMX-Korean won (IMX/KRW) pair listed on South Korea's Upbit exchange accounted for nearly 20% of the global activity, followed by Binance's IMX-tether (IMX/USDT) pair, which contributed 7% to the total volume, per data source Coingecko.