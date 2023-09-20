Bitcoin Price May Boom in October, Could Hit $37K by Year-End: Matrixport

Bitcoin
$27,100.10-0.26%
Ethereum
$1,626.93-1.08%
Binance Coin
$215.95-1.17%
XRP
$0.51328123+0.63%
Cardano
$0.25174292-1.53%
Dogecoin
$0.06223400-1.02%
Toncoin
$2.47-0.88%
Solana
$20.02+0.16%
Tron
$0.08486846+0.77%
Polkadot
$4.10-0.72%
Polygon
$0.539060020.00%
Litecoin
$64.72-3.97%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,311.18+0.60%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731-1.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$212.93-2.69%
Chainlink
$6.81+0.41%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+1.40%
Uniswap
$4.36-1.62%
Stellar
$0.11719400-1.05%
Avalanche
$9.06-1.84%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.08%
Monero
$147.32-0.55%
OKB
$43.18-2.16%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.05%
Ethereum Classic
$15.48-1.55%
Cosmos
$7.30-1.43%
Hedera
$0.05033247-0.27%
Filecoin
$3.38+0.19%
Lido DAO
$1.56-2.04%
Cronos
$0.05112805+0.07%
Internet Computer
$2.99-1.52%
Quant
$90.53-1.87%
VeChain
$0.01747812-1.75%
Aptos
$5.15-1.05%
Maker
$1,308.12+3.31%
Optimism
$1.38-0.51%
Arbitrum
$0.84303138-0.60%
Kaspa
$0.05107251+3.78%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11-1.62%
Aave
$62.54+0.01%
The Graph
$0.08918198-0.47%
XDC Network
$0.05380804+1.38%
Algorand
$0.09444552-2.78%
USDD
$0.99745868-0.25%
Synthetix
$2.13-1.99%
Stacks
$0.48221785-3.68%
MultiverseX
$25.51-2.18%
EOS
$0.56986773-1.70%
Tezos
$0.67200000-0.56%
Immutable X
$0.53551206-1.12%
Injective Protocol
$7.38-1.17%
The Sandbox
$0.29844324-1.93%
Theta
$0.60325220-1.76%
Bitcoin SV
$31.24-1.31%
Render Token
$1.60-0.20%
Radix
$0.05742892+2.55%
Axie Infinity
$4.49-2.38%
THORChain
$1.85-3.36%
Decentraland
$0.29354747-1.60%
Fantom
$0.19232120-0.71%
GateToken
$3.87+0.09%
NEO
$7.49-2.59%
eCash
$0.00002557-3.43%
Kava.io
$0.62420956-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98845985-1.38%
PAX Gold
$1,926.01-0.14%
Flow
$0.44057743-2.74%
KuCoin Token
$4.49+1.22%
Rocket Pool
$22.02-3.10%
IOTA
$0.14856456-1.05%
ApeCoin
$1.11-2.75%
Chiliz
$0.05872595-1.40%
Huobi Token
$2.45-0.32%
Casper
$0.03428374-2.55%
Frax Share
$5.24-2.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43706709-1.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-1.81%
Mina
$0.38015486-1.39%
Gala
$0.01398657-3.70%
Klaytn
$0.11317448-2.83%
Sui
$0.44253189-2.63%
dYdX
$1.98-0.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80416800-1.07%
Luna Classic
$0.00005715-1.48%
GMX
$35.38-1.17%
Nexo
$0.56972146+1.88%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.17%
Woo Network
$0.17206739+0.13%
Dash
$26.22-0.42%
Flare
$0.01158620+4.56%
Arweave
$4.32-0.55%
Zilliqa
$0.01626136-1.60%
Astar
$0.05233415+0.82%
Compound
$39.60-0.94%
Conflux
$0.12711619+1.53%
Gnosis
$102.03-0.65%
tomiNet
$3.51-10.61%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17344000-2.27%
1inch Network
$0.24970994-1.73%
PancakeSwap
$1.18-1.18%
Wemix
$0.78909998+16.85%
Fetch.ai
$0.22917505-2.26%
Illuvium
$40.80-0.55%
SafePal
$0.56262318+0.22%
Celo
$0.45332720-1.27%
Qtum
$2.20-2.11%
NEM
$0.02557741-1.53%
Enjin
$0.22886974-1.95%
SingularityNET
$0.18342200-0.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.77-0.91%
SEI
$0.12370445-0.56%
Loopring
$0.17664733-1.29%
Oasis Network
$0.04333364-0.39%
Convex Finance
$2.69+0.33%
Mask Network
$2.61-0.41%
Decred
$13.52-1.03%
Osmosis
$0.33571147-0.82%
Zcash
$25.96+0.58%
Helium
$1.43-2.95%
Ankr
$0.01945421+2.72%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.53-2.60%
Worldcoin
$1.44+7.98%
Akash Network
$0.85652069-0.97%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81020588-0.84%
Holo
$0.00104275-0.78%
Beldex
$0.03304552-2.21%
Stepn
$0.15437243-1.26%
Ravencoin
$0.01524531-0.80%
Yearn Finance
$5,383.52-1.73%
Aragon
$4.43+0.27%
Golem
$0.17620366+0.95%
Kusama
$19.38+0.37%
ICON
$0.17690000+2.72%
Audius
$0.15242662-1.73%
Merit Circle
$0.36524559+7.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00347728-1.63%
SXP
$0.29034152+5.78%
Livepeer
$5.75-2.49%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.45%
BLUR
$0.17207854-2.03%
FLOKI
$0.00001574-1.50%
Waves
$1.55-0.96%
Siacoin
$0.00294599+0.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.38835112-0.99%
Band Protocol
$1.07-1.07%
IoTeX
$0.01519488-0.60%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32467718+1.50%
Balancer
$3.25-1.91%
EthereumPoW
$1.29-1.07%
Wax
$0.04101147+0.85%
Axelar
$0.33743819-2.80%
Biconomy
$0.20655392-0.84%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17087868-1.20%
Moonbeam
$0.16722712-0.84%
Harmony
$0.01000656+0.19%
Kadena
$0.49547887-0.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01242864-0.82%
Sushiswap
$0.61664342-1.27%
Polymath Network
$0.12650000+2.51%
Kyber Network
$0.61829827+5.52%
MAGIC
$0.46729764-3.04%
DigiByte
$0.00657160-1.54%
Horizen
$7.59+0.38%
Lisk
$0.73889742-0.30%
API3
$1.12+3.59%
Skale
$0.02256964-2.75%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-0.84%
Gains Network
$3.19-1.55%
Amp
$0.00170295-0.40%
Cartesi
$0.12851434-1.05%
OriginTrail
$0.24143978+1.52%
Stargate Finance
$0.45083409-1.43%
Nervos Network
$0.00274919-1.72%
Status
$0.02256082-0.15%
PlayDapp
$0.15012187+0.09%
Bluzelle
$0.20063631+1.83%
Joe
$0.24175448-1.08%
Nano
$0.61828964-1.11%
Numeraire
$12.81+1.57%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.33-1.08%
Coin98
$0.13896682-2.50%
Liquity
$0.84601999+3.26%
Steem
$0.17151019+2.87%
Stormx
$0.00688766+2.43%
iExec RLC
$1.03-1.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.56%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01490349-6.84%
Spell Token
$0.00058001+1.50%
Radiant Capital
$0.22168477-3.70%
Radworks
$1.34-2.06%
Celer Network
$0.01171782-0.01%
Marlin
$0.00815233-2.19%
Stella
$0.07813952-0.21%
MetisDAO
$14.56+28.81%
OMG Network
$0.44881142-3.50%
Powerledger
$0.14570457+3.03%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.44%
Syscoin
$0.08568484-1.52%
Core
$0.38375349-8.12%
Civic
$0.07598784+4.07%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77452068-0.59%
Synapse
$0.31790232-3.67%
Galxe
$1.30-5.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006245-0.16%
Bancor
$0.40854343-1.25%
Celsius
$0.13971876+0.85%
Dent
$0.00061743-0.82%
Sweat Economy
$0.00742442+3.12%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01607222+0.26%
Chromia
$0.09845892-1.94%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137513-0.96%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.76+0.66%
SPACE ID
$0.19736560-2.20%
Verge
$0.00341196-2.76%
Gitcoin
$0.92587264+1.79%
Hashflow
$0.31958512-1.76%
NKN
$0.08501069-2.63%
Storj
$0.38343018-8.26%
Secret
$0.25465891-1.29%
Bifrost
$0.03776785+0.18%
COTI
$0.04130981-1.95%
Sun Token
$0.00536323-0.53%
MOBOX
$0.23628259-1.09%
Ren
$0.04901850-2.48%
Request
$0.06302776-1.73%
Origin Protocol
$0.09632800-0.34%
Keep Network
$0.08749734+0.31%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.63365270-1.72%
Aergo
$0.10231368+5.11%
Adventure Gold
$0.57989444+2.83%
WazirX
$0.09278038-1.43%
ARPA
$0.04308027-1.62%
Aavegotchi
$0.80744468-1.79%
Gods Unchained
$0.16775224+1.42%
Badger DAO
$2.05-2.36%
Verasity
$0.00395332-1.05%
XYO Network
$0.00291739-0.96%
Orchid
$0.06779054+3.35%
Covalent
$0.06558745+0.41%
Raydium
$0.17233884-1.20%
TrueFi
$0.03709742-3.01%
Boba Network
$0.11377303+0.62%
SuperRare
$0.06278703+0.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20882053+1.72%
Maple
$4.79+2.44%
Acala Token
$0.04674883-2.58%
Voyager Token
$0.12694034+0.64%
Alien Worlds
$0.00995629-1.98%
Index Chain
$0.04663539-0.93%
GAS
$2.56-1.56%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00998959-4.15%
CEEK VR
$0.03791016+0.71%
LooksRare
$0.05775273+1.25%
Moonriver
$3.90-3.32%
LCX
$0.03994735-0.62%
Rally
$0.00612824-0.57%
MOON
$0.28615192-6.06%
Reef
$0.00133760-0.48%
Litentry
$0.65639378-3.96%
RACA
$0.00008965+0.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13090295-4.21%
Ethernity
$1.53+0.96%
Saitama
$0.00065718-0.54%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04645236+0.05%
DIA
$0.24870884+0.75%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84+0.21%
Polkastarter
$0.26042568-0.42%
Travala.com
$0.45759188-1.74%
Alchemix
$12.12-1.46%
CLV
$0.03128989-2.31%
MXC
$0.00948988-1.42%
Velas
$0.00892634-6.23%
Keep3rV1
$43.26-2.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00150426+2.85%
BENQI
$0.00519245-1.64%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17873597-2.37%
BarnBridge
$2.20+0.47%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13543398+0.25%
Onyxcoin
$0.00078291+1.29%
Virtua
$0.01879787-1.13%
Enzyme
$13.63-2.31%
Aurora
$0.05229917+2.38%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.53%
0x
$0.17882095-2.61%
district0x
$0.02061446-10.53%
StaFi
$0.27294640+4.77%
Harvest Finance
$22.48-0.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-0.29%
Decentral Games
$0.01783264-1.11%
Serum
$0.03383627-3.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00299202+1.43%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+1.85%
Rarible
$0.98102033+5.97%
Tamadoge
$0.00896603-0.50%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.92%
Augur
$1.08-0.74%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00988111-2.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01007341-1.38%
Tokemak
$0.38652800-2.59%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01273505-1.48%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04283797-1.78%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.68%
Braintrust
$0.31528698-1.85%
Pepe
$0.00000063-1.60%
BitDAO
$0.39348844-6.11%
Threshold
$0.01834229-1.85%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08681328-3.04%
Human
$0.04773957+9.36%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.17%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.87%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.76%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.37%
Highstreet
$1.33-4.23%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.01%
Dai
$1.000.00%
Bitcoin Price May Boom in October, Could Hit $37K by Year-End: Matrixport

The world’s largest cryptocurrency generally outperforms in the fourth quarter, returning on average more than 35% over the past nine years, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. UTC
Bitcoin could rocket to $37K by year-end, Matrixport believes. (NASA)

The final quarter of the year is historically bitcoin’s (BTC) strongest in terms of performance, with an average return of more than 35% over the past nine years, crypto services provider Matrixport said in a report on Wednesday.

“If history is a guide, bitcoin could reach $37,000 by year-end,” wrote Markus Thielen, head of research.

October is a notably strong month, with positive bitcoin returns in seven out of the last nine years, with average returns of 20%, the report said.

Matrixport’s technical analysis shows that bitcoin recently made a new breakout signal. The last ten times this model was triggered, its price rose by an average of more than 9% in a short period.

Another potential catalyst in October is the second deadline for the bitcoin spot exchange-traded-fund (ETF) filings, when the the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will have to announce or postpone its decision to approve these ETFs, the report added.

The regulator said in August that it was delaying its decision on whether or not to approve all spot bitcoin ETF applications until October.

Bitcoin was trading around $27,072 at time of publication.

Read more: Bitcoin Price Volatility Likely to Stay Depressed After Fed Rate Decision

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

